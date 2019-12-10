February 15, 1928 – November 22, 2019

Ida Margaret Hart Albright, 91, passed away peacefully at Well-Spring Retirement Community on November 22nd.

Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, December 14th at 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held immediately following the service in the Virginia Gilmer room.

Margaret was born February 15, 1928 in Grifton, NC to the late Magnolia Joyner and Thaddeus Claude Hart. Margaret was a graduate of Women’s College of UNC, now UNCG. She was a chemistry major and was employed by Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC as the Supervisor of Clinical Labs.

After marrying J. Mack Albright in 1956, they relocated to Greensboro, NC. Margaret was a Methodist until marriage and then became a devout Presbyterian. She was a long-time active member at First Presbyterian Church where she taught 4th grade Sunday School, was a member of the AGAPE Sunday School class, Hearts and Mind Circle and an active member of the Hospitality Committee.

Margaret was a member of the Book Binders Book Club, Historical Book Club, and

several garden and bridge clubs. Margaret was a wonderful cook and enjoyed time

in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her son John Edward Albright and wife Melanie of

Greensboro, NC and her beloved grandsons Jacob Mack (NYC), Samuel Morris

and John Randall (Raleigh, NC) Margaret was proceeded in death by her husband

J. Mack Albright, son William Mack Albright, and four brothers Edward, Claude,

Milton and Conrad Hart.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and

administration of Well-Spring Retirement Community, Margaret’s home for the past

12 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church

617 N. Elm St., Greensboro NC 27401.

Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.