It was officially announced that UPS would be expanding its existing Greensboro hub at 3100 Flagstone St. with a $54 million investment.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Oct. 13 before state and local officials at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in Greensboro.

The expansion, which does not require square footage to be added to the current Greensboro facility, will result in 141 new jobs.

On June 16, the Greensboro City Council approved a $315,000 incentive for UPS for the $54 million equipment expansion and the 141 jobs paying an average salary of over $65,000. The capital investment involves added automated sorting equipment to the existing facility.

The vote by the City Council in June was somewhat overshadowed by a controversial grant and loan totaling $750,000 approved for a Piggly Wiggly grocery store on the same night.

For UPS, the state also came through with a Job Development Investment Grant of up to $10.23 million for the Greensboro expansion and a new $262 million facility in Graham that will create 451 new jobs. So the total investment in the area by UPS will be $316 million and will create 592 new jobs.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the two UPS projects will grow the state’s economy by more than $1.4 billion over the next 12 years, and on that basis UPS qualified for the $10.23 million incentive.

NC Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the nature of global supply chains, and today’s news is early evidence that North Carolina is positioned well for the future. UPS is an iconic name in logistics and their expansion will impact the state’s economy and business community in a number of very positive ways.”

President of the UPS South Atlantic District Derrick Johnson said, “This is an exciting time to be a part of North Carolina’s economic growth and we look forward to bringing additional jobs that pay well to the Greensboro area as a partner in the community.”