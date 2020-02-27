The Greensboro Coliseum will host three major college basketball tournaments in March and you don’t have to go to the Greensboro Coliseum to participate in some of the activities.

Two festivals associated with the tournaments are being held downtown. One is hosted by Downtown Greensboro Inc. and other by the North Carolina Folk Festival. Both festivals feature live music and have announced their lineups.

For the ACC Tournament Town Downtown Street Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday March 14 the headline act is Southside Station from Charlotte who will take the stage at South Elm Street and Smothers Place from 4 to 6 p.m.

The other acts that will be performing on that stage are:

Noon – Bag Pipes

12:15 – Irish Dancers

12:30 to 1:45 – Banjo Earth Band

2 p.m. – Irish Dancers

2:15 to 3:30 p.m. – The Finns

3:50 p.m. – Bag Pipes and Irish Dancers

6:30 to 9 p.m.– Gypsy Danger

The street festival will also feature a beer garden with beer from Natty Greene’s, Little Brother Brewing and SouthEnd Brewing Co. food trucks and a child friendly game area.

Folk in the Park presented by the North Carolina Folk Festival will be from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 in LeBauer Park on Davie Street.

The headliner for that event is Rissi Palmer who will perform from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event begins with Big Bang Boom from 11:45 am. to 12:30 p.m., followed by The Burnett Sisters Band from 1 to 2 p.m. and Charly Lowry & Friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Folk in the Park festival will also feature food and crafts much like a mini NC Folk Festival.

During the festival the Greensboro History Museum next door to LeBauer Park will host family crafts and games along with the exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” and a women’s history costume contest and parade.