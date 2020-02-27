The Piedmont Greenway, when it’s finished, will be a 19-mile multi-use trail connecting Greensboro with Winston-Salem through Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Kernersville.

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (GUAMPO) on Wednesday, Feb. 26 heard a report from Palmer McIntyre, conservation planner with the Piedmont Land Conservancy, on the current plans to complete the trail

The Guilford County portion of the trail is 11 miles and will follow Reedy Fork Creek from US 220 in Summerfield to Triad Park, which straddles the Guilford County-Forsyth County line.

The Piedmont Greenway will connect with the A&Y Greenway, which will connect to the Downtown Greenway. It also connects to the Greensboro watershed trails.

The Piedmont Greenway in Guilford County will be built in three phases, and Phase 1 appears to be the simplest and is expected to be the least expensive of the three to complete since 85 percent of it is on public land and a tunnel under US 220 has already been built. Phase 1, which is 2.8 miles long between US 220 and I-73, is estimated cost about $4.5 million.

Phase 2 will run from I-73 to Alcorn Road, which is 3.7 miles, and has an estimated cost of about $5.7 million. Only 30 percent of Phase 2 is on publicly owned land, but McIntyre said that Oak Ridge had obtained some easements for the trail. A spur in Oak Ridge is planned to connect the Piedmont Greenway to the Mountains to the Sea Trail. A tunnel that has been constructed under I-73 would allow a connection into downtown Oak Ridge.

Phase 3 will run from Alcorn Road to Triad Park, a distance of 4.7 miles, and only 17 percent is on publicly owned land. The estimated cost of that portion is about $8.3 million.

The total cost of the trail in Guilford County is estimated to be $22.3 million, and six of the agencies involved have included the Piedmont Greenway in their adopted plans, including GUAMPO.