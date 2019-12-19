The morning of Friday, Dec. 20, the last day to file for the 2020 election, is certain to be busy at the Guilford County Board of Elections office.

But not everyone waited until the last day to file. Chris Meadows, the first vice president of the Guilford County Republican Party, filed to run for the state House District 57 seat on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Meadows, a native of Greensboro, is a graduate of Greensboro Day School and has a degree in economics from Hampton-Sidney College. He also studied at the University of London.

As the first vice chair of the Guilford County GOP, Meadows has been in charge of fundraising – a difficult, time consuming and thankless job, but pretty good practice if you decide to run for office in a presidential election year where raising campaigns for a local race is also difficult and time consuming.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Meadows was the only Republican in the race and District 57 Rep. Ashton Clemmons the only Democrat. You can rest assured those two are both hoping that at noon, Friday, Dec. 20, when filing closes, that they are still the only two in the race.

Meadows is an independent placement agent and advisor in the investment banking industry who focuses on private investment placements and alternative investments. He and his wife, Leslie, have been married for 23 years and have two daughters who both are currently attending NC State University.

Clemmons is an educator who has been a teacher and principal. She resigned her position as assistant superintendent of the Thomasville City Schools to serve in the legislature.

Clemmons is a freshman representative defeating former Guilford County Republican Party Chair Troy Lawson in the 2018 election in her first run for public office.