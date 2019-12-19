Forget about voting for political candidates – that’s not until next year – but Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) wants your vote right now.

The humble little airport that always seems to get overshadowed by its big step-sister airports in Charlotte and Raleigh just got some welcome recognition from a national newspaper. PTIA has been nominated as one of 20 contenders for “Best Small Airport” in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.

Anyone who wants to show support for PTIA can do so at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-airport. And PTIA officials are asking area residents who enjoy flying in and out of the airport to cast an online vote for PTIA. It’s nice just to be nominated in this category but PTIA officials think it would be even nicer to win. The airport’s PR team just pointed out in PTIA’s monthly newsletter that “Each voter is allowed to vote ONCE PER DAY until January 13th, 2020,” and it also added, “We need your help to win this contest!”

USA Today’s website for the contest points out that PTIA is a small airport served by Allegiant, American, Delta, Spirit and United airlines and it adds the following: “The airport’s motto is ‘fly easy,’ which is easy to do thanks to short lines, sparse crowds and eight rental car options onsite.”

According to the website for USA Today’s contest, while airports in cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Chicago often dominate the travel scene due to the number of passengers who use those airports, the “smaller, friendlier airports” are nice because they “take some of the headache out of travel.” USA Today notes that all of the nominees “excel with their commercial flight offerings, easy access and amenities.”

The 20 airports nominated in the small airport category all serve fewer than 10 million passengers each year. Some of the other airports nominated are Daytona Beach International in Florida, Kahului Airport in Hawaii (Maui) and Charleston International in South Carolina.