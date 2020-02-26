Dear Editor,

Just say no to unreasonable police searches.

So the Greensboro Police Department searched 800 drivers, or their vehicles, last year. If a police officer has the right to search you, he probably will. If he doesn’t, why would you consent to a search? Aren’t you innocent until proven guilty? Why would an innocent person give up his rights? If it turns out that you are guilty, then allowing a search will just incriminate you.

Police officers are public servants that are supposed to work for the people. What would a police officer say or do if you asked if you could search him or his vehicle?

You can stand up for your rights, and mine, by just saying no to unreasonable police searches.

Chuck Mann