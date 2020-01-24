On July 16, 2019, the Greensboro City Council voted to offer Pactiv $167,000 in economic incentives, and Friday, Jan. 24, the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced Pactiv would be bringing 25 new jobs to Greensboro and invest a minimum of $8 million to expand its current facility.

Pactiv manufactures food packaging and, according to the press release, it supplies every major foodservice retailer and distributor in North America and continues to be an industry leader in technology and innovative new product development. Pactiv currently has 131 employees at its Greensboro location.

Fred Mooney, Pactiv vice president of operations said, “It is important for us to grow in areas where there is both a good business climate and an available and skilled workforce. We have found Greensboro, North Carolina to be such a place. Thank you to the City of Greensboro and the State of North Carolina for their continued support of our growth.”

NC Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said, “North Carolina is the second largest state for food and beverage processing. When North Carolina companies grow their operations in our state, it confirms the strength of our strong business climate, convenient location and capable workforce.”

The average wage for the new positions will be $48,200.

The One North Carolina Fund will also provide a $50,000 economic incentive. All One North Carolina Fund grants must be matched by a local government and like the city incentives no money is paid up front but is paid contingent on the conditions being met.

State Rep. John Faircloth said, “This is great news for our community. With a capable workforce, we are confident that Pactiv will continue to thrive in Greensboro for many years to come.”