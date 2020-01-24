The 2020 presidential primary season starts in 10 days, with the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3.
One month later, North Carolina will hold its primaries on March 3, Super Tuesday, when a total of 14 states will hold their primaries.
North Carolina holds a “semi-closed primary,” which means each political party decides if unaffiliated voters can vote in its primary. The Democrat, Republican and Libertarian parties have all agreed to allow unaffiliated voters to vote in their primaries, but even unaffiliated voters don’t get to split the ticket, which means they can’t vote in some Republican and some Democratic races. They have to choose one or the other.
If you are registered in a political party, you have to vote in your party’s primary.
Only the candidates who will be on the Republican and Democratic primary ballots in the national and statewide elections are listed below. This list does not include state legislative, county or judicial races, which will be listed in the future.
So whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, your ballot will be longer than the candidates listed here.
Regardless of the US Congressional District you were in for the 2018 election, if you live in Guilford County, you are in District 6 for the 2020 election.
Also some candidates who have announced they have dropped out of the race are still included on the ballot.
Democratic Party Primary (Partial ballot)
Presidential Preference
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Julian Castro
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
US Senate
Erica D. Smith
Steve Swenson
Cal Cunningham
Trevor M. Fuller
Atul Goel
US House of Representatives
District 6
Bruce Davis
Rhonda Foxx
Ed Hanes Jr.
Kathy Manning
Derwin L. Montgomery
NC Governor
Ernest T. Reeves
Roy Cooper
NC Lt. Governor
Allen Thomas
Bill Toole
Terry Van Duyn
Chaz Beasley
Yvonne Lewis Holley
Ron Newton
NC Auditor
Luis A. Toledo
Beth A. Wood
NC Commissioner of Agriculture
Walter Smith
Jenna Wadsworth
Donovan Alexander Watson
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Keith A. Sutton
James Barrett
Constance (Lav) Johnson
Michael Maher
Jen Mangrum
NC Treasurer
Dimple Ajmera
Ronnie Chatterji
Matt Leatherman
Republican Party Primary (Partial Ballot)
Presidential Preference
Donald J. Trump
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld
US Senate
Thom Tillis
Paul Wright
Larry Holmquist
Sharon Y. Hudson
US House of Representatives
District 6
Laura Pichardo
Lee Haywood
NC Governor
Dan Forest
Holly Grange
NC Lt. Governor
John L. Ritter
Mark Robinson
Scott Stone
Andy Wells
Buddy Bengel
Deborah Cochran
Renee Ellmers
Greg Gebhardt
Mark Johnson
NC Attorney General
Jim O’Neill
Sam Hayes
Christine Mumma
NC Auditor
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street
Tim Hoegemeyer
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Ronald Pierce
Mike Causey
NC Commissioner of Labor
Chuck Stanley
Josh Dobson
Pearl Burris Floyd
NC Secretary of State
E.C. Sykes
Chad Brown
Michael LaPaglia
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Catherine Truitt
Craig Horn