Even if you don’t like basketball, you might enjoy this event during the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Indigo Girls will perform a free concert at Piedmont Hall, part of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

The concert is free, but tickets are required and will be available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office beginning on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. There is also a limit of two tickets per person.

The Indigo Girls concert is part of the celebration of three major college basketball tournaments coming to Greensboro in March beginning with the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 4-8; the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 10-14; and the NCAA Men’s Basketball first and second rounds March 20 and March 22. They don’t call Greensboro Tournament Town for nothing.

The Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, have been performing for more than 20 years. Selling over 14 million records they are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. Since their 1989 self-titled breakout album the band has racked up a slew of Gold and Platinum records and won a coveted Grammy award.

NPR’s Mountain Stage called the Indigo Girls, “one of the finest folk duos of all time.” Rolling Stone said, “they personify what happens when two distinct sensibilities, voices and worldviews come together to create something transcendentally its own.”

The Piedmont Hall opened in September and is a new $4 million warehouse renovation. The 20,000 square foot multipurpose venue is adjacent to the White Oak Amphitheatre.