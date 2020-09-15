The number of people in North Carolina who have COVID-19 continues to drop.

This is a figure that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Gov. Roy Cooper don’t want North Carolinians to have. With all the data that NCDHHS reports daily about the number of new positive tests, the number of people hospitalized and the number of people who have died, the number of people with active cases of COVID-19 is not reported.

However, once a week NCDHHS does provide the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

So to get the number of active cases in North Carolina the NCDHHS requires people to do the math. The number on the NCDHHS dashboard that gets repeated by the mainstream media everyday is “Total Cases,” and on Monday, Sept. 14 the “Total Cases” reported by the NCDHHS was 185,781. A reader could certainly look at that “Total Cases: 185,781” and surmise that there were 185,781 people in North Carolina that had COVID-19.

But also, not on the NCDHHS COVID Dashboard, but in a separate report that can be found if you click on “Reports,” is the information that, according to NCDHHS, 167,257 people have recovered and no longer have active cases of COVID-19. In addition, the Dashboard reports that 3,060 people in the state have died, which means of that 185,781 cases being reported under “Total Cases” there are actually only 15,464 active cases in North Carolina.

North Carolina according to the US Census Bureau has a population of over 10.5 million. To have 15,464 cases out of 10.5 million is 0.147 percent of the population.

On August 10, the number of people in the state that had active cases of COVID-19 was 17,703 and on August 24 it was 17,231, so the number of active cases is going down, as are the more well publicized numbers such as hospitalizations, which on Sunday, Sept. 13 was 895, and the percent of positive tests on Saturday, Sept. 12 was 4.8 percent.

There has still been only one death from COVID-19 in the under-18 age group and that was in June. Despite all the reports of clusters of COVID-19 cases on college campuses that caused students to be sent home, since March there have been three deaths in the 18-to-24 age group and none in the past month.