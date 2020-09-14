Name Tower For Corp. Massey
Dear Editor,
It seems to me that it would be far more appropriate to name the tower at PTIA after Corp. Joe R Massey rather than deceased politician Kay Hagan.
I grew up in Greensboro and still remember the day Corp. Massey was shot dead. Massey was a genuine hero who is far more reflective of the rich African-American heritage in Greensboro than rioters and looters.
Also, I do not see the purpose of naming a public building after another dead white politician who married into power, privilege and position.
Corp. Massey deserves this honor.
Gary Smith
Climate Change Causes Squirrel Revolt
Dear Editor
I never thought I’d find myself agreeing with the Wicked Witch of the West, but in this case I have to, having seen it with my own eyes.
Pelosi, during one of her many, many, MANY press conferences said all of the hurricanes and fires we are experiencing show that Mother Nature is angry.
As I said, I normally would just poo-poo her off, but my wife told me she saw a squirrel on our front porch the other day. This is very unusual because they never show up there. She also said that instead of running away he stood up and flipped her the bird. Oh, and she added he was dressed in all black.
I went out on the back deck and found bird feeders in our and our neighbors backyards being looted and burned by hordes of radical squirrels, some dressed in black, and others wearing shirts and carrying signs reading SLM and Squirrels Lives Matter. When the dog and I tried to run them off, they attacked us.
Seriously, I think Pelosi has something more than high priced ice cream in those $10,000 freezers. And she’s been sharing it with Newsom. I thought her and her toady Newsom were using science to drive their power grabs. Climate change is causing all this? Seriously? Are you sure that maybe in at least one case human stupidity had something to do with it? And maybe the fact that people in charge have been ignoring warnings about the conditions, which can and have contributed to the fires and redirected the money allocated to try to correct it to their pet social projects?
According to meteorologists we are entering a period where a weather phenomenon called El Nina. This will have effects across the United States. But as soon as things start happening the liberal environmentalist whackos will begin screaming “it’s global warming!!!”
Scientists have been saying that the Earth’s magnetic fields are shifting. I guess my question to Pelosi and Newsom is, which one is causing it, Mother Nature, global warming or climate change? And since everything, at least according to them, has a more drastic effect on minorities, somebody needs to alert BLM so they can get involved and figure how to make a buck on it.
With that, I’m going to put on my Milk Bone underwear, so bring it on ya’ll.
Alan Marshall
Trump + LIES and FAILED leadership = 194,000 DEAD Americans.
Gotta love a misguided one trick pony.
Last week I made a technical faux pas and stated that Jacob Blake was being charged with rape at the time he chose to stupidly resist arrest. The full technical name for the crime he was being charged with is “3rd degree sexual assault”. In the state of Wisconsin that is a felony. Felonious sexual assault by any other name is rape. I chose economy of words to make my point.
Last week I and several other contributors to this forum were subjected to some totally scurrilous and slanderous allegations by a snowflake I won’t dignify by name. All I have to say to this person is to keep drinking the Kool-Aid. It’s people like you that validate my viewpoint that socialism is the grossest form of stupidity ever inflicted against humanity.
Karl Marx once stated that religion is the opiate of the masses. I put forth that socialism is the opiate of the ignorant and lazy and the tonic that fuels ivory tower elitist pig control freaks on a bad power trip!
Got Galt?
Very well said Jim. I’m glad to see others reading and understanding the writings of Marx and their danger to our system of government;
Go Galt and Save the Republic (an oldie but a goodie)
alanscorner.blog
People like me? What? People that ask you to be honest and call you out when you clearly cross a line. You can’t go around stating people are rapists just because it suits your opinion. The guy didn’t even have a trial! Innocent until proven guilty is one of those American standards that seems to only sometimes apply. Or is the evil you perceive that I want you to treat all other humans like actually human beings? Nothing in my post has ANYTHING to do with socialism. Seriously, tell me where I talked about government or economic policy. You’re projecting your feelings and fear on me because it somehow justifies you acting like the tail end of your gastrointestinal tract.
Notice how I’m not calling you a republican or old white man because I don’t know that about you. I’m calling you a jerk because that is how you consistently treat others.
Rhino keeps not posting my comments so yeah, take your free speech elsewhere anyway.
You want dialogue? Send your lawyers.
I agree with Gary Smith. Why name the tower after Kay Hagan?
Was she a champion for the airport on some special issue? I don’t recall that. I don’t have an issue with Sen. Hagan. I just believe there are many well deserving people in our community. Being elected to office should not automatically qualify you for this honor.
Who made the decision and how come the community didn’t get a chance to suggest someone like Gary did?