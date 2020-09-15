Peaceful Protestors Demand Revolution
Dear Editor,
On Sept. 12, a BLM/Antifa “peaceful protestor” walked up to a sheriff’s car in LA County and opened fire on the two deputies sitting inside, hitting them multiple times before running away like the true coward he is. And it’s on video; that’s my source.
The next thing you know more of the BLM/Antifa animals, I mean peaceful protestors, storm the hospital where the two officers were taken, blocking the entry and exit to the emergency room screaming they hope the two officers die and threatening other officers on the scene screaming, “you’re next” and “y’all gonna die, one by one.”
Please, please, please, make your usual posts. I can’t wait to see them.
Also on their “peaceful” agenda was closing down the George Washington Bridge, disrupting traffic. Their leader, Hawk Newsome, said they shut down the bridge “for our sisters and brothers who had their lives stolen by AmeriKKKa.”
When three of them were arrested they then descended on the 34th Precinct police station but didn’t get the Portland greeting. NYPD went after them. So in frustration, they started down the streets harassing diners by yelling, “Sorry to interrupt your dinner, it’s a revolution”
So in essence, they are now openly admitting what their goals are. They are admitting they are fomenting revolution. So much for a conspiracy theory.
Then a BLM/Antifa “social justice warrior” posing as a journalist pointed out BlazeTV host and reporter Elijah Schaffer and started yelling to the crown that he was a white supremacist, getting the crowd worked up to attack him. Fortunately there were police close by who saw and managed to get him out.
Want an idea as to how things will go if these peaceful social justice warriors of the BLM/Antifa/socialist/Marxist “worker’s paradise” get their way? Here’s an excerpt from a news article about justice in Iran.
The wrestler’s brothers Vahid Afkari and Habib Afkari were sentenced to 54 and 27 years in prison, respectively, as well as 74 lashes for each man. The Afkari brothers were charged with 20 different crimes, including “attending illegal gatherings, assembly and conspiracy to commit crimes against national security and insulting the supreme leader.”
OK, so maybe saying they would administer the lashes is going a bit too far.
Again, I’m looking forward to the defense of these “people”.
Alan Marshall
I sure am tired of Alan Marshall.
Amazing how this guy “knows” that it was a BLM protester and a member of ANTIFA. Yet all law enforcement agencies don’t even know who this person is. Are you guys that low on letters that you had to post this one?
Trump + His LIES + His FAILED leadership = 195,414 DEAD Americans. 3,111 are North Carolinian’s.
The Dereliction of duty by the current resident of WH, is the only fact I need to vote for ANYONE else. Not a one trick pony, just what I (my opinion) consider to be the most important statistic in this election. I will update it daily until election.
The only positive from this is the incredible courage this young woman displayed after being severely injured. In a time when there is so much negative news this was inspiring.
I pray for a full recovery for her and peace for her child. They can’t catch this coward too soon.
The “people” performing this criminal behavior, haven’t capacity to communicate other than violence and mob rule. They have now been “MADE”. The curve is coming back on them and then off to jail, prison. They then are without, ‘as in the beginning’. The Media of the “main stream” is next. Uncovering the facts about their agenda is what the fanatic of whatever topic is of the moment will be served up onto them. Hope this is sufficient to have people return to thinking for themselves, being self sufficient and a decent human being.
The syntax of this post is off. I think the Rhino might have been hacked by bots. Makes sense to me.
Just like the bad seed cops that sit on peoples necks while they slowly die. Showing no remorse or concern for human life. Seems like Lynne has a one sided view of issue like the media she complains about.
What the hell does this:
The wrestler’s brothers Vahid Afkari and Habib Afkari were sentenced to 54 and 27 years in prison, respectively, as well as 74 lashes for each man. The Afkari brothers were charged with 20 different crimes, including “attending illegal gatherings, assembly and conspiracy to commit crimes against national security and insulting the supreme leader.”
Have to do with BLM? Oh yeah, Alan is the scared little boy who cried wolf. Just looking for attention and to distract you from the real wolves.
Well said. Alan must have really dialed in his tinfoil hat to ‘see the truth’. The Rhino needs to better consider that they allow to be posted on THEIR site.