Sixth District Congressman Mark Walker announced he’s running for the US Senate in 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Walker’s announcement in keeping with the times is in a YouTube video (Mark Walker for US Senate) filmed in Greensboro, beginning with Walker walking in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum and meeting up with Clarence Henderson.
Walker’s first endorsement comes from Henderson, who participated in the sit-ins that began on Feb. 1, 1960. Although Henderson did not participate on the first day, he was there on Feb. 2 and is one of the four young men sitting at the lunch counter in one of the most famous photos of the sit-in movement.
Walker begins the video saying, “When I was elected to Congress, I told our team, let’s do more than make an argument, let’s make a difference. My goal, to be a conservative warrior and a bridge builder for all of our communities, and that is exactly what we did taking on the swamp. My prayer is that God would provide the people to be part of the journey.”
In the video, Mike Huckabee says, “Mark’s record as a conservative champion is unquestioned and appreciated by all of his colleagues, also appreciated by people all over the country. It is time for the people of North Carolina to get together and make sure they elect a true solid conservative who has the guts to fight. That’s Mark Walker.”
Walker was first elected to Congress from the Sixth District in 2014. He won reelection in 2016 and 2018. Before the 2020 election, the Sixth District was redrawn to become a heavily Democratic district and Walker did not run for reelection.
There was some talk at the time that Walker would run against Sen. Thom Tillis in the 2020 Republican primary. North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr who has been in the Senate since 2004, has announced he will not run for a fourth term in 2022, which leaves an open Senate seat.
Predictions are that the primaries in both parties will be crowded and a huge amount of money will be spent on the 2022 North Carolina Senate race.
Walker will serve in Congress until January 2021, when Democratic Sixth District Congresswoman-elect Kathy Manning will be sworn in.
After that Walker will be able to campaign full time for the Senate.
In the House, Walker was elected to head the powerful Republican Study Committee in 2017, and was elected vice chair of the House Republican Conference in 2019. He is also chairman of the Prayer Caucus.
Before being elected to Congress, Walker was an assistant pastor at Lawndale Baptist Church. His wife, Kelly, is a family nurse practitioner and they have three children.
Absolutely the right man, at the right time.
Comes next year, we are going to be bombarded with political ads. Sigh.
I wholeheartedly agree…on both counts (sigh)
God Bless you Mark Walker. We desperately need your inside knowledge to the swamp and your Christian values to help drain it!
Preach on Brother
What in the actual flock do “Christian values” have to do with this?
Let’s get some Jewish values! Muslim values! Hindu and Buddhist values!
Mark Walker will never get my vote.
Walker wasn’t man enough to run for election in his own district leaving all of his supporters out in the cold because after the district was redrawn he was afraid of losing. We will most likely never have a GOP representative in this district again because he was afraid of losing. Walker was a known name in our district with a proven record, but he was afraid of losing so he didn’t even try to run.
I won’t vote for someone who will only participate if they know they will win the election (there’s no promise of an outcome regardless of predictions or feelings going into the final stretch unless cheating is involved). Our country was founded by people who put forth an idea that had little chance of succeeding against a country they had little chance in beating but because they weren’t afraid of losing here we are today, so far free to choose those brave enough to run into the face of adversity.
I’ll vote for the person willing to stand for principles in the face of adversity with integrity, honest respect for the people they represent, and a love of liberty and freedom. I’m tired of compromise.
I disagree. The Dems Gerrymandered his district. There was no hope of his re-election.
If you liked the job he did for your district, then vote for him in the Senate race. He can more for you there, than he could in the house.
The right man, for the right job, at the right time . . . .for our country. Burr should retire early and let Mark maintain his seat in the Senate.