November Is National Diabetes Awareness Month and JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter will be celebrating it with events all through the month.

Friday, Nov. 1 is Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Day, and World Diabetes Day is Thursday, Nov. 14.

The biggest event of the month for JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter is the Greensboro One Walk on Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. at Greensboro Country Park.

This year the Greensboro One Walk has a goal of raising over $300,000 to fund research to find cures for T1D and to improve the lives of those living with the disease.

The walk this year has not one, not two, but three chairs. Kelly Harrill of Grandover, Jay Harris of IberiaBank and Lane Schiffman of Schiffman’s Jewelers will lead more than 1,000 people on the walk around Country Park. Rumor has it the three will be easily recognizable because they will be decked out in “Cat in the Hat” hats.

Throughout the month, JDRF will be celebrating everyone affected by T1D with the “Type 1 Champions. All Day. Every Day.” campaign.

Executive Director of JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh said, “The beauty of this campaign is that it’s very inclusive. It allows us to honor not only 1.25 million Americans who live with T1D every day, but also their family members, friends and others who are doing all they can to support the vision of a world without this disease.”

One event in November that just about everyone can participate in is Wendy’s Spirit Night For JDRF on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. when 15 participating Wendy’s in the Triad will donate 10 percent of their sales to JDRF. The participating Wendy’s include three in Greensboro at 1500 West Gate City Boulevard, 913 Summit Ave. and 2517 Battleground Ave. and in High Point at 2619 NC 68 South.