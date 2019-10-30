Drivers seem to like to complain about pot holes almost as much as they like to complain about other drivers who don’t use their turn signals.

So how does Greensboro stack up against other cities in the state in terms of pot holes.

In 2017-2018 Greensboro had 4,843 pot holes reported and if it isn’t reported you really can’t expect anyone to come out and fix it. But 68 percent of those were repaired within 24 hours of being reported, which sounds pretty good, but the average of the 14 cities in the study was having 87 percent repaired within 24 hours.

Chapel Hill according to the report had 100 percent of the pot holes reported fixed within 24 hours. Raleigh had 98 percent fixed within 24 hours.

However, Apex had 60 percent fixed which becomes more interesting when you consider that Apex has 386 lane miles it maintains while Greensboro has 2,432 lane miles and Chapel Hill has 333. So evidently having less road to cover doesn’t always help.

Raleigh which has a population of 460,000 maintains 2,350 lane miles fewer than Greensboro with a population of 288,000.

People always seem to wonder how much it costs the city to have five men standing in the street leaning on shovels watching one guy work and in that category Greensboro does pretty well. The average cost of maintenance for one lane mile for the 14 cities studied is $2,692 and the cost for Greensboro is $1,992.

It appears the people of Chapel Hill pay for that perfect record in pot hole repair because the cost of maintaining a lane mile in that city is $3,282 well above the average.

For those who have been wondering what a “lane mile” is, it is exactly what it sounds like. A four lane road one mile long would be four lane miles.