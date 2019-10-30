With the focus this week on all things scary and ghoulish, it is entirely in keeping with the season for Greensboro College to announce it will have a Walking Dead speaker.

Actor Ann Mahoney, who played Olivia for three seasons in the AMC series “The Walking Dead,” will hold a question and answer session on Monday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Huggins Performance Center in the Odell Building.

Mahoney graduated from Greensboro College in 1998 with a degree in theater. She also holds an MFA from the University of Connecticut and, when not acting, teaches acting at Loyola University in New Orleans and at her son’s elementary school.

Mahoney was born in Rochester, New York, but grew up in New Orleans. She also has appeared in numerous films including “Big Momma’s House 2,” Frankenstein,” “99 Homes,” “Bad Moms” and “Logan Lucky.”

Along with “The Walking Dead,” her television credits include “Hart of Dixie,” “Sun Records,” “Rectify,” and “Thief.” She also performed Off-Broadway in “The Romance of Magno Rubio” which won and Obie.