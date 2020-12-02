The City Council heard a lot of trash talk from Field Operations Director Dale Wyrick at the Tuesday, Dec. 1 work session.
The more proper term would be a household solid waste talk from Wyrick, who gave the City Council an update on solid waste, recycling and yard waste collection as well as other operations of the Field Operations Department.
In that report, Wyrick said that in March, Field Operations planned to make some residential route modifications, which will involve changing the collection day for 10,458 residences in Greensboro.
Wyrick said, “The last time we did a route modification was in 2010. Since then we have added over 5,000 new collection points.” He said that the plan was to change the pickup day for over 10,000 of the 76,000 residences the city serves with its garbage, recycling and yard waste pick up.
Each route picks up from between 900 and 1,000 collection points a day and each day the city runs 20 collection routes. Currently the city collects residential garbage on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and that won’t change. What will change for some people is the day the city picks up from them.
Wyrick said that with the data the city now has, the routes can be made much more efficient with the changes.
Wyrick also recommended that the city begin charging people a fine or a fee if they leave their garbage and recycling carts out on the street past 7 p.m. on the day of collection. Wyrick’s recommendation was that first violation would result in a warning and the second violation would result in a $25 fee added to their water bill.
The City Council seemed to be in favor of charging a fee for leaving the carts out on the street, but there was some discussion about whether $25 was the right amount.
According to the report, Charlotte charges $150 for leaving the cart at the curb after midnight on collection day. Durham charges $50 after two warnings and High Point issues three warnings and then charges up to $500. Cary by contrast charges $15 after one warning and Kernersville offers one warning and then removes the cart.
Well, now that revenue is running dry, our fearless leaders have a great revenue generator to make up for the loss. Since when has Greensboro enforced anything? If you live on a street where a neighbor leaves the cans out after pick up and it bothers you, go tell them yourself. Do you really think this is important to the average citizen of Greensboro. Why not ask the GPD to write a few more traffic tickets or have the downtown meter attendants write a few well deserved tickets on the streets and in the parking garages. LEAVE US ALONE IN OUR HOMES and ON OUR STREETS! How about focusing on better service from the cities various departments and employees to the people they serve?
Soooo, are the garbage trucks going to ride back through the neighborhoods at 7:00pm to see who’s not complying? OR will they set up a “neighborly-gestapo” to report people, like Nancy’s Mask Patrol Hotline?
I do like the idea of fining those that leave their empty cans on the street. Hell my next door neighbor usually leaves theirs for days. I have seen them walk out to the can, throw garbage away and leave the damn can on the street. I can look right now and see my neighbor’s cans,who lives across the street, both reg and recycle, out since Monday. People have no common sense these days.
OMG! My trash can stayed out late again. Empower my neighbors by offering them a reward, part of the fine, for turning me in. How Socialist are we going to get?
Why not concentrate on correcting issues such as trash overflowing cans and being left at the curb, or fining my neighbors for refusing to recycle?
Heil Nancy!
Who is this Dale person that is making an edict to start charging a tax on leaving a plastic trash bin on the street after a day of trash pickup.Can’t the city council do enough damage without this guys input.who would have thought that we already had 9 members of the board that have problems walking and chewing gum.
This is crazy. There are people who work varied shifts and won’t be home to take the can in the same evening….. I’m not against the charge, just the time frame it’s placed. At least give people 24 hours!
So if you work an 11 hour shift FOR THE CITY he thinks you should be fined for not getting home in time to get your cans around……….government at its finest.