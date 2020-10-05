The Bellemeade-Eugene Streetscaping plan takes streetscaping in Greensboro to a whole new level and the city wants your input.

The project is part of the Downtown Greensboro Streetscape Master Plan, which is being funded with the $25 million community and economic development bond approved by the voters in 2016.

The streetscape plan aims to completely transform the area. The intersection of Bellemeade and Eugene streets will resemble a baseball diamond with statues on all four corners. It appears the only thing missing will be an actual pitchers mound at the center of the intersection.

Bellemeade Street, in the block beside First National Bank Field, will have benches, both at grade and raised planters, and trees. The sidewalks will have areas of decorative pavers with string lights over the street. Sidewalks that don’t have decorative pavers will have scored concrete that resemble pavers.

The block will be transformed into a pedestrian friendly, inviting public space more like a park with a street running down the middle than a street with sidewalks on either side.

On Eugene Street, the sidewalks on the east side in front of Carroll Bellemeade will be widened and a mid-block pedestrian crossing will be added along with street trees, planters and benches. That same theme will be continued around the corner east on Bellemeade between Eugene and Greene streets.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021 and it should be completed by the winter of 2021.

You can view the “Downtown Streetscape Bellemeade-Eugene Project Overview” at Bellemeade-Eugene and comment online.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation is also holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at First National Bank Field at 408 Bellemeade St. From 9 a.m. to noon is by appointment only and is recommended for business owners, from 1 to 4 p.m. is by appointment only, and from 4 to 7 p.m. people are invited to drop in. To make an appointment go to RSVP Online or contact Deniece Conway at 336-373-4501.