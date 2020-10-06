Alternative Endings

The (National Socialist) Democrat Party has decided if they can’t win under the law they are prepared to use “alternative” methods to make the outcome go their way. They don’t care what this does to the greatest nation in the world as long as they gain and hold power.

Here are some of the things they could do in order steal this election and disenfranchise your vote.

Congress can refuse to certify the results.

When the Electoral College casts its votes for president, the process isn’t automatic. Instead, the U.S. Congress must certify the results in joint session.

Competing electors

The law above directly alludes to another possibility that could turn the 2020 election on its head: A contested state may have both its Republican and Democratic electors claim victory, and try to submit their electoral votes in January.

Judicial intervention

Many have remarked that the Supreme Court could get involved in the 2020 election, but that understates the problem: Every federal judge in the country has the power to massively sway the election outcome.

The tied Supreme Court.

In every scenario listed so far, the likely result is the election going before the Supreme Court. That was a dicey enough prospect when the Supreme Court had its full nine justices. Now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead, and the Senate may not confirm Amy Comey Barrett in time for the election.

President Pelosi

It’s possible that the election will be such a legal mess that no winner will be determined (or agreed upon) by the constitutional transition date of Jan. 20. If that’s the case, then Donald Trump does not continue in office, as some might expect. Instead, this situation is governed by the text of the 20th Amendment.

A 269-269 tie…followed by a coup.

Many observers have recognized this possibility, but they haven’t appreciated its full implications. Under the Constitution, a tied electoral vote is voted on by the newly-seated House of Representatives. But representatives don’t vote as individuals. They vote as state delegations, with every state getting a single vote. Despite being a minority in the House right now, Republicans actually do have a narrow 26-23 majority in state delegations (Pennsylvania is tied), if that number holds in November.

