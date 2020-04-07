With what seems like everything closed down because of COVID-19, it hardly seems necessary for the City of Greensboro to announce Easter closings.

Most city facilities are already closed to the public, so closing them for a holiday won’t make a lot of difference, but even in this time of closures, and social distancing the city is still providing a lot of services.

Probably the most important announcement is that the city will not be collecting garbage or recycling on Friday, April 10, because of the Good Friday holiday. Friday’s collections will take place on Thursday, April 9, and Thursday’s collections will take place on Wednesday, April 8.

The city has suspended yard waste pickup city wide until further notice, and while bulk items like old appliances and furniture are still being collected, people need to call the City Contact Center at 336-373 2489 to make an appointment to have those items picked up.

Also, because yard waste is not being collected by the city, there is no charge for residents in cars, vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers for taking their yard waste to the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St. Dump trucks and trailers are charged by the ton.

But the White Street Landfill and the Transfer Station at 6310 Burnt Poplar Road will be closed on Friday, April 10.

City offices will be closed, which means that people will not be able to pay their bills in person at city hall on Washington Street on Friday, April 10 and, except for emergency services, there won’t be city employees on site to answer phone calls.

But the city trails and greenways remain open and Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. Regional parks and gardens and city lakes will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Water Resources department has emergency services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached by calling 336-373-2489.