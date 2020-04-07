North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that there would be another executive order coming in the near future to further restrict the current stay-at-home order.

At a press conference, Tuesday, April 7, Cooper said that an additional executive order was being prepared to put “guardrails” on the current executive order, also known as the stay-at-home order. The new executive order according to Cooper will tighten restrictions on essential retail stores to require social distancing.

Cooper said, “We’re also preparing an executive order to put more guardrails on social distancing at our essential retailers. Now I know that many stores have already put limits on how many people can be in the store at once, and this order will ensure that those limits are mandatory across the state for retailers.”

Other efforts to enforce social distancing being considered are making store aisles one way, marking areas for people standing in line to check out to keep them six feet apart, and requiring barriers to protect employees.

He also said that the state had received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to set up housing alternatives by using hotels or dorm rooms for people living in shelters who contract COVID-19 and need to be quarantined.

Cooper noted this had been a big problem for many local governments.

The current statewide stay-at-home order expires on April 29, and Cooper would not say whether or not it would be extended, but that it would remain in place through April.

One model showed that social distancing in North Carolina should extend through May, but Cooper said that the models were only one of many considerations when making the decision on when to lift the restrictions.

Cooper also warned people that although the upcoming Easter weekend was a traditional time for extended families to get together, that this year that tradition needed to put aside so as not to endanger each other.