The Greensboro City Council will hold a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 on consent searches conducted by the Greensboro Police Department (GPD).
A consent search often occurs during a traffic stop when the police officer requests the driver’s “consent” to search the vehicle. One reason it has become an issue is that people who police say consented to the search later say that they didn’t give permission or that they didn’t understand that they could refuse to allow the search.
This issue has been on the City Council back burner for months. Councilmember Tammi Thurm, who has been pushing for this work session, brings the issue up periodically, and one of the reasons given for the long delay is that the City Council was waiting for a recommendation from the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC), which has now been completed.
The recommendation from the GCJAC is that the Greensboro Police Department use a written form for consent searches. Currently, officers are required to inform the person that they have the right to refuse, but a signature on a form granting consent is not required.
In explaining the reasons that it advocated for a signed consent form, the recommendation from GCJAC states: “Rationale. A signed consent form provides persons being searched with the opportunity to provide documented and informed consent to a search. This measure will increase transparency and accountability among GPD as well as allow person to exercise their constitutional rights.”
The GCJAC recommendation also states, “Overall, we found that the GPD’s current policy on consent searches was very comprehensive. In looking at this policy compared to others across the state (High Point, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Charlotte, Durham, Asheville and Fayetteville), the policy allows for a great level of transparency. With the recommended changes to the form, we feel that the Greensboro Police Department will be providing more transparency and giving the residents the ability to fully understand the consent to search agreement.”
GCJAC also recommended that the officer be required to read the form to the person being searched and that the fact that a person can withdraw their consent at anytime during the search be emphasized.
Since when does the Greensboro City Council have the Authority that is ALWAYS used and held by the Court System. The issue of “Consent Searches”, if there is one, should be decided by a Court, and not Politicians. The Council is taking on the Presumed Power of a Dictatorship. They have no such power. What police can and cannot do is and has been determined by the courts and by State Legislation (which is also eventually determined by the Courts). These City Councils through out the Country are getting above their actual power, and becoming little dictatorships, whose will is totally controlled by criminal elements dictating how and what they may react to. It may also be of note, that these same city councils are almost always of a Democratic Party Majority! Maybe that should be telling us something!
All citizen interactions are already recorded on body worn cameras. Why would a form, which could be doctored, be needed when everything is already on video? More paper forms, that’s what we need. Ridiculous.
Also, the GPD does not have to say that someone can refuse consent when they ask, and why would they? The fact that the officer is asking your permission, means that you can say yes or no. If they did not need permission, they would not bother asking.
Officer dons’t need consent if he has probable cause…what officer is gonna stand on the side of the road and read some form to someone? What a joke!
I love it when our City Council-none of who know anything about policing-determine policy. Why don’t you let the chief do his job. Quit looking for reasons to go after officers. They won’t stop until we turn into Portland.
32 homicides. 2 females. 2 white people. 1 Hispanic. You fill in the remaining stat. Our council is failing the part of the population they feign to protect. Just like the police were told to stand down during the riots and property destruction. But that’s just property, white privilege, and inconvenience-right Nancy and Sharon?
Until our city council is made up of true representatives of the people of greensboro (white males have no representation but most always foot the bills) this horse-hockey will continue. this council does not represent me and I’m embarrassed to tell people I’m from greensboro. I am PROUD to be female, White, financially comfortable, educated, and never been arrested. Not privileged, just worked my fanny off putting myself through school, a 30 year mortgage, and watched as I was passed over for jobs and promotions so that others could be treated equally – leaving me treated unequally because of my skin color. White Lives Matter! Paint that on your road!
I was under the impression that the city council supervised only two city employees: the city manager and the city attorney. Maybe micro managing the police department is not considered supervising. Just more evidence the elected leadership of Greensboro is heading further south.