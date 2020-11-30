Greensboro Police Chief Brian James held a press conference Monday, Nov. 30 to address the dramatic increase in violent crime this year.
James said, “In the City of Greensboro we currently have 56 homicides, more than we have ever had, with a month left in the year. Of those victims, six are white, three are Hispanic and 47 are African American. I, every officer, and civilian employee of the Greensboro Police Department find those numbers unacceptable and are working diligently to address this problem.”
In 2019, Greensboro set a new homicide record with 45, and in 2018 there were a total of 38 homicides in Greensboro.
James, who became chief on Feb. 1 of this year, said that in May he reorganized the department “with a goal to increase efficiency and to specifically address violent crime.”
He noted that so far this year the police have removed over 1,000 guns from the streets, but along with the 56 homicides there have been 1,190 assaults involving firearms, which is a 19 percent increase over the same period in 2019.
James said, “Although we are yielding results through enforcement efforts, this is clearly no enough and we are continuing to review our efforts to determine what we need to do differently.”
In answer to a question, James said that the efforts to reach out to the community had been hampered by the coronavirus restrictions that discourage the kind of one-on-one contact that is needed to gain community confidence.
James also said that they were looking at the resources the Police Department has and asking the question, “Do we actually have enough police resources for a city this size?” But he said the police couldn’t solve the problem along and needed help from the community.
James said, “This is a community problem and will require a community response. We as an organization have reached out to groups comprised of resources from other city departments, organizations and individuals that will look at ways we can begin to assess what issues may lead to violent crime and find ways to address those deeper issues. While police are responsible for responding to violent crime, we as a community must address those factors that lead to violent crime. Many of those factors are rooted in access to employment, housing, education, health care and mental health care to name a few.”
James noted that the people involved in the surge of violent crimes tend to be younger and that only a few years ago many were in middle school. He said, “How do you get from middle school to carrying a gun and trying to shoot someone?”
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilmembers Marikay Abuzuaiter, Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells all spoke at the press conference and asked for the community’s help.
Time for some truth the blame squarely belongs on the mayor and city council for there liberal bs. It’s simple Nancy you and the council need to get out of the way and allow GPD to do their jobs. This is not a liberal utopia this is Greensboro North Carolina . 56 lives lost is not excuse able. It all falls on you. Citizens of Greensboro it’s time for a leadership change
Amen brother,,, but they won’t get out of the way. For some reason, those that you mentioned and others feel like they know so much more on how to handle police things than our very highly trained police force. They should just stick with running the finances of our city cause that’s where they exceed all expectations. Sorry, my fingers almost wouldn’t type that last sentence, worst group of people I have ever seen running a city of any size. All need to be voted out.
We are seeing a rise in crime rates — including homicide — among our youth. Seems to me that our youth have more time on their hands now that they have not been in school for almost a year. Has that even occurred to our city, county and school leaders? Just stating the obvious.
No mention of family guidance!
This is nothing new, GANG activity! Simply stated, yes our city officials & GPD have chosen to ignore FACTS. The problem starts with high officials picking & choosing who to prosecute. The young black males, fill the jails with them, Black genocide. Meanwhile back at the ranch hourly commercials run for homecare services, while our citizens are staging murders diverting from underly business fraud. We the citizens of Greensboro have known who really runs our city & it’s not the Mayor, or GPD. OPEN YOUR EYES, TAKE OUR CITY BACK, TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT WHAT’S GOING AROUND US.
Mayor Nancy, I have a suggestion or two: Leave the Chief alone so that he can enforce the laws on the books; more money for the GPD so they can hire and train more officers on the street. All felons should be prosecuted and jailed.
THAT will get us the result we want, not throwing money at feel-good C*(P,
47 Blacks have been murdered in Greensboro in past 11 months!!!!!
Where are the BLM protesters? I thought Black Lives Mattered?
Apparently not.
I can tell you how a middle schooler goes to murdering someone: permitted and encouraged to disrepect teachers and others in authority, spit on police, and taught to hate by their parents. The blame lies on the parent who permits and encourages this behavior in their children as well as those who have children they can not provide for financially or emotionally. By not teaching moral behavior but immoral and angry behaviors, these children have no hope and will continue the cycle of poverty and entitlement – which thankfully our newly elected leaders will encourage! By the way, the Chief’s mask isn’t covering his nose in the photo. Who is going to fine him for improperly wearing his mask, Skip?
Nancy and the “defund the police” council are the ones with the blood of our citizens on their hands. You want to direct police activities in high crime neighborhoods. How’s that working for you? It is time you start listening to those who work the streets everyday. Not those who sit on their behinds who are more worried about loosing a vote or not being politically correct. Example-$500,000 + $399,000 GIVEN to a city councilwoman who does not have to account for our tax dollars. This money should have been used instead to hire more police, restart the gang unit street crimes division. Until the citizens decide to work with the police or take back their neighborhoods, the unfortunate murder rates will continue to increase providing an unfavorable review to companies that may want to relocate.
How many more citizens have to die before this council does what is required versus what is politically correct? Chief it is time you take back control of your department. Wells, Hightower, Kennedy what are you doing to assist the community and police?