They say you can’t fight city hall, but, in High Point at least, you can make suggestions.

In fact, this week the High Point Planning and Development Department is asking citizens for input, suggestions and questions regarding the department’s land use assessment of a 1.4-square-mile area along the Greensboro Road and Jamestown Bypass corridors from Montlieu Avenue in High Point to the Jamestown town limits at the Deep River.

The assessment is meant to evaluate land that will become available for potential development and redevelopment after the construction of the new Jamestown Bypass in the area. The city is particularly interested in hearing feedback from residents who live in the area. In normal times, there would no doubt be a meeting held somewhere in or near the area, however, due to the coronavirus restrictions, the city won’t be holding an in-person get-together. Instead, those interested in providing input are invited to join a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can register at-www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. The Planning and Development Department is requesting that participants submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov. City officials are asking for people get their questions in by Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

If you want to be part of the process but can’t participate in the meeting, you can direct questions and comments to Heidi Galanti, the city’s planning services administrator. She can be reached at 336-883-3328.

The department is making it easy for those interested in the project to look over the information ahead of time. A complete draft of the assessment – along with other information – can be found at the website www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments.