Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street, who is running in the Republican primary for state auditor, according to records at the Brunswick County Clerk of Courts Office has been charged with misdemeanor stalking in 2017 and 2018, and with simple assault in 2012.

In 2017, the stalking charges were dismissed. However, for the misdemeanor stalking charges filed in 2018, Street received deferred prosecution. Those charges were based on activities from March 30, 2018 to April 26, 2018, according to court documents.

Under deferred prosecution, the defendant agrees to meet certain conditions and is on probation until the term is over. If the defendant complies with the conditions the charges can be dismissed.

According to court documents, the terms included six months unsupervised probation beginning on Jan. 4, 2019, and having no contact with the woman who filed the complaint. That charge has since been dismissed.

The 2012 simple assault charge was also dismissed.

Street also apparently has problems with the fishing laws of the state and according to court documents is due in court on March 20 on a fishing violation charge.

Street is running against Tim Hoegemeyer for the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Hoegemeyer worked for the office of the state auditor for 12 years. He served as general counsel under two different state auditors and also oversaw the fraud, waste, and abuse investigative division.

Hoegemeyer is a certified fraud examiner. He has a law degree from Campbell University and a master’s in public administration from NC State University. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In his campaign material Hoegemeyer states, “I also plan on implementing changes that will proactively go after fraud, waste, and abuse rather than relying solely on the passive approach of working on tips that come in from the hotline.”

According to the North Carolina State Auditor’s website, the office “performs an array of work, including financial statement audits, financial related audits, performance audits, information technology audits, and investigative reports.”