Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, is the last day of early voting.

If you planned to vote early, you have until 3 pm. Saturday to do so.

All early voting locations will be open Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be no early voting on Sunday, March 1 or Monday, March 2.

But the polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states including Texas and California will be casting votes in the primary election.

The media is focused on the Democratic primary, where eight Democrats are still officially in the race for the presidential nomination. Eight are officially in the race but there are 15 names on the ballot, and a vote for a candidate who has officially dropped out counts just as much as a vote for a candidate still in the race. However, to win any delegates to the Democratic National Convention in July, a candidate has to have at least 15 percent of the vote.

The Democratic presidential primary will be a lot clearer after Super Tuesday, but going in it appears that it will boil down to a race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Republican presidential primary is a foregone conclusion, but there are quite a few interesting races down the ticket in both parties. The Democrats have a total of 17 races on the ballot and the Republicans 15. But no voter is going to be handed a ballot with that many races because, for instance, you can only be in one county commissioner district, and in this primary most county commissioner districts don’t have a primary.

One of the benefits of early voting is that with so many people voting early, the long lines at the polls on Election Day have almost been eliminated. Particularly in a primary election, the odds are voters will be able to walk in on Tuesday, March 3 and vote with very little or no waiting.