If your idea of a good time is to head to Harris Teeter at 2 a.m. and peruse the produce, you’ll have to find another late night activity.

Harris Teeter announced this week that as of March 4 it would no longer have any stores in North Carolina open 24 hours.

The good news is that for really early risers the stores will open at either 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. It would appear from the change in hours that market studies indicate that early birds are bigger shoppers than night owls. Of course, it could be that night owls have other things do rather than grocery shop.

The announcement of the end of 24 hour grocery shopping at Harris Teeter in North Carolina effects two stores in Greensboro that will still be open 24 hours a day, through Tuesday, March 3. So for those addicted to Harris Teeter all night shopping, you still have a couple of days left.

The Harris Teeter stores in Greensboro that will be affected are Adams Farm Harris Teeter at 5710 Gate City Boulevard and The Shops at Friendly Harris Teeter at 3330 W. Friendly Ave.

Harris Teeter Communications Manager Danna Robinson stated, “Over the last several years, Harris Teeter has transitioned its store hours away from 24 hours. A variety of factors play into these decisions such as, customer shopping trends, community landscape, lease requirements, as well as other economic considerations. We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the industry.

Robinson also emphasized that, “no associate positions are being eliminated as a result of this transition.”

Stores that were 24 hours will either open at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and the new hours for a particular store can be found at www.harristeeter.com.