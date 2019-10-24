There’s nothing like a big party to welcome the new kid on the block.

Centric Brands, one of the world’s leading lifestyle brand collectives, is relocating to the Gateway Building on the corner of South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard.

To welcome the 200 employees of Centric Brands to their new home in Downtown Greensboro’s South End, AZ Development, Downtown Greensboro Inc., Action Greensboro and synerG Young Professionals are throwing a block party on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and you’re invited that means its open to the public.

Also featured during the block party is the grand opening of SouthEnd Brewing Company on Lewis Street. SouthEnd is actually open now, if you want to try it out. But the grand opening will be Friday, Nov. 1.

It’s also First Friday which always attracts a lot of people downtown.

The block party will include a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, live music, food trucks and Fainting Goat Spirits will be releasing its Christmas whiskey.

The Gateway Building owned by AZ Development underwent extensive renovations to prepare it for Centric Brands. When the glitterati of Greensboro gathered in the Gateway Building in May for official announcement by Andy Zimmerman that Centric Brands would be the new tenant, those renovations were well underway.