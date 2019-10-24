Sixth District Congressman Mark Walker will be in Greensboro on Monday, not to shake hands, kiss babies, raise money or other political activities, but to hold a congressional committee hearing.

The hearing will be held in the Old Guilford County Court House on West Market Street on Monday, Oct. 28, beginning at 9 a.m.

The hearing is for the Intelligence and Counterterrorism subcommittee of the Homeland Security Committee on “Tackling Human Trafficking: Assessing Federal, State and Local Information Sharing Efforts.”

Walker is the ranking member, which means he is the top Republican on the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee.

Walker said, “Though I am proud of the success we have had in combatting human trafficking, we must do more to ensure that this moral injustice ends and that perpetrators see prosecution. I am looking forward to building on our progress in combatting human trafficking with this field hearing to support law enforcement and survivors in North Carolina and across the country.”

Other members of the subcommittee include Chairman Max Rose (D-NY), Rep. Peter King (R-NY), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Rep. James Langevin (D-RI) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

The witnesses who will be called to speak to the subcommittee include:

Christine Shaw Long, executive director of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent In Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Charlotte Field Office and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security.

Carl L. Wall II, special agent in charge for the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation for the Human Trafficking Unit

Aundrea Azelton, chief deputy for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker has had some success in his efforts to combat human trafficking including sponsoring the Human Trafficking Detection Act that was passed by the House in 2015 and signed into law by President Barack Obama.