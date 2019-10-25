Come one, come all – and bring us your recyclables!

That’s the message Guilford County government put out on Thursday, Oct. 24 in an effort to keep the county looking good by preventing having old scrap tires and the like messing up the landscape.

The county and the Town of Oak Ridge announced the event with the very long and descriptive name: “Oak Ridge Recycling Event: Secure, Free, Easy Way to Recycle Scrap Tires, Appliances, Electronic Waste, and Shred Personal Documents.”

While the name could use some work, the intent is all that matters, and, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., staff will be at Oak Ridge Elementary School at 2050 Oak Ridge Road in Oak Ridge collecting recyclable materials. The county states that by taking part residents “keep valuable commodities and toxic materials out of our landfills, ensuring they will be reused or recycled instead.”

Guilford County staff will do the work of unloading the items from the vehicles.

Residents of the county – or non-residents for that matter (it’s not like they check ID) – can drop off the following:

Scrap tires

Appliances

Computers and peripherals (including monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards)

Televisions, cell phones

Electronic toys, games and game consoles

Personal documents/records for shredding (maximum of 5 boxes per vehicle)

That last item always proves very popular with county residents.

As is usual for these events, no business waste is accepted. Also note that no furniture is accepted either.

Those with questions should contact Clyde Harding with the Guilford County Planning and Development Department at 336-641-3792.