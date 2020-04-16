Lauran Elizabeth Harrington Matheny, 49, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away with family by her side, on April 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Lauran loved her family and was the most amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Lauran was born in Gainesville, Florida to Marion and Mary Jo Harrington on March 30, 1971. She spent her childhood in Ormond Beach, Florida, where she was a poised ballerina, an exceptional runner and a budding artist. Lauran never met a stranger and her smile and “Angel Eyes” brightened whoever was blessed to be in her presence. Her gentle and positive aura made you want to be around her.

Lauran loved her family, most of all her three wonderful kids, and their special times together, whether at home, Bald Head Island, or simply bundled up together watching movies or playing games. Lauran enjoyed being a teacher at Holy Trinity Episcopal Day School and the many young lives she helped mold.

Lauran is survived by her family, loving husband Zack Matheny, her amazing children: Cameron 19, William 9, and Lily Grace 7, and loyal Frenchie companion Lucy Blue Jean, which was also childhood nickname for Lauran. She is also survived by her parents, Marion and Mary Jo Harrington of Florida. Lauran had a special love with her sister, Karan Moore and husband McLean, and their children Caroline

and Katherine. Also left to cherish her memory are Mother-in-law Geneal Matheny, Father-in-law David and wife Thecla Matheny, Brother-in Law Matt and wife Jennifer Matheny with children Brock and Ava, and Brother-in-law Digit Matheny and wife Danielle.

She is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Lauran had many friends and Angels we wish to say a special Thank you. The kindness and support given throughout Lauran’s journey was made brighter with the outflowing of love our family received.

An intimate service will be held with family members with the Reverend Greg Farrand of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church officiating, assisted by Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, of Downtown Greensboro. A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor Lauran when it is safe for friends and family to gather again. Details will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Memorials may be given to 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach CA 90266; or Holy Trinity Day School in honor of Lauran Matheny.

Lauran’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Sherrill and his team of nurses including Lisa, Susan, and Kim. Also, our very special nurse, Julie Ann, and Shannon with Authoricare (formerly known as Hospice) of Greensboro for their kind care and compassion during Lauran’s valiant battle.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.