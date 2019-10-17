Elisabeth Cowan (Betsy) Hicks passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, at Beacon Place, Greensboro, NC. Betsy was born February 26, 1958 in Gastonia, NC to Gloria Farnell Cowan and John C. Cowan III. She attended Greensboro Public Schools, Greensboro Day School and graduated from Page High School and St. Andrews College, Laurinburg, NC.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Betsy was an avid tennis player prior to the onset of her health issues. She was a dedicated member and leader of The Greensboro Debutante Club as well as other civic and charitable organizations.

She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Gloria Farnell Cowan (Glo) and her father. Betsy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lawrence C. Hicks; daughters, Haynes C. Hicks and P. Christian Hicks. She is also survived by her siblings Farnell C. Holton (Rick), John C. Cowan IV, and Rev. D. Newton F. Cowan (Carrie). She is also survived by her nieces Emily H. Maggart (Stephen), Mary M. Rouse, (Franklin), Sarah Lawrence Mitchell, Mary Mac Cowan and Ellie Cowan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Canterbury School, Greensboro, NC, Virginia Episcopal School, Lynchburg, VA, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Greensboro, NC, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 am. Internment in the church columbarium will follow the service. The family will receive friends in the Haywood Duke Room following the internment.

