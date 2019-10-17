The Wyndham Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 16 announced Kontoor Brands President and CEO Scott Baxter will be the honorary chairman for the 2020 and 2021 tournaments.

Baxter said, “I am honored to accept the role of Wyndham Championship honorary chairman. As one of Greensboro’s most prominent and engaging sporting events, the Wyndham Championship is a catalyst for economic growth for our community and the triad region. I look forward to working with the tournament’s proven leadership team to ensure a successful and world-class event in the city we call home.”

Wyndham Championship Tournament Director Mark Brazil said, “Having Scott on our team as the honorary chairman for our 2020 and 2021 tournaments is great news for the Wyndham Championship. Scott is an incredibly dynamic leader, and we look forward to his leadership, advice and counsel during his term and beyond. Scott has three decades of experience in building brands and marketing products, and we will benefit from his experience and insights. We are thrilled that he accepted our invitation to join the Wyndham Championship team.”

As the honorary chairman, Baxter will promote the Wyndham Championship and enhance corporate sponsorships while also serving as an ambassador for the Wyndham, which provides economic and charitable benefits for Greensboro and the entire region.

The Wyndham Championship started as the Greater Greensboro Open in 1938, and, excluding the majors, is the sixth oldest event on the PGA Tour.

The 2020 Wyndham Championship will be played Aug. 4-9 at the Sedgefield Country Club.

Kontoor Brands Inc. is a global lifestyle apparel company with two of the world’s most iconic brands – Wrangler and Lee. The Kontoor corporate headquarters are in Greensboro.