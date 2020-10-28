Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop at the Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Pence isn’t President Donald Trump, but it appears that by spending so much time with the president, some of that fire and enthusiasm has rubbed off on the vice president.

Four years ago, Trump had no record. He’d never run for any political office and the campaign was all about what he planned to do. This 2020 campaign is different and Pence spent a lot of time talking about things they had done, such as rebuilding the military and building back a great economy by cutting taxes and rolling back red tape.

Pence said, “We have rolled back more federal red tape than any administration in history.”

He said they needed four more years to finish the job they had started.

He noted that before the pandemic, “North Carolina had the lowest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.” Pence said that the Trump economy had brought 250,000 jobs to North Carolina.

He also said that in 2016 they were told that the manufacturing jobs were gone and weren’t coming back, but that 500,000 manufacturing jobs had been created in the first three years of the Trump administration.

He said, “We will always put American workers first.”

Pence repeatedly called on the people of North Carolina to reelect Sen. Thom Tillis for six more years. He also spoke about 13th District Congressman Ted Budd and the need to reelect him to the House, so the Republicans can take back the House and send Speaker Nancy Pelosi home.

Pence talked about 6th District Congressman Mark Walker who he said “has become one of the great conservative voices on Capitol Hill.” Walker is not running for reelection.

And he asked that North Carolina make Dan Forest the next governor of the Tar Heel state.

Pence said that the reason Joe Biden won’t answer the question about packing the Supreme Court is that everybody knows that the answer is that, given the chance, the Democrats will pack the court with liberal activist judges.

He said that because of the coronavirus, “Joe Biden is talking about shutting down our economy and we are opening up America again.”

He said, “We need to get our kids back in the classroom where they belong.”

Pence said, “Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left.”

Pence said the choice in this election was not between Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals, or red and blue, “But the choice in this election is whether American remains America.”

At the end of his speech Pence asked those who were so inclined to pray for the election and “to pray for America and for all of the American people. It will make a difference.”