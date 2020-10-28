On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the City of High Point had some good news for homeowners and renters who’ve been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced that some High Point residents likely qualify for federal money that could help keep them from losing their homes or being kicked out of the place they rent.

“Has your household been affected by COVID-19? Need help paying your mortgage or rent?” the city’s Tuesday press release reads. “If so, funds the City has received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could help.”

The release goes on to state that those who live in High Point can apply now for a one-time, emergency mortgage or rent assistance payment of up to $1,000. The assistance is being coordinated by the City of High Point Community Development Housing Department together with the city’s Housing Consultants Group.

In order to qualify, your home has to be within the High Point city limits. Also, you have to be at least 18 years old and have a household income of less than 80 percent of this area’s median income. For a single person, that would be about $37,000 a year, and, for a household of four, it would be just under $53,000 annually.

Other conditions also apply.

Those who meet all the criteria can possibly get up to $1,000 in mortgage or rent assistance – which would be payable to their mortgage company or their landlord.

Applications will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday through Thursday each week. People can visit http://www.housingconsultantsgroup.org for information on how to apply. At the same website they can find out what documentation is needed.

Those interested can also call 336-850-4040 for help.