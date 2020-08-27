A lot of people didn’t expect to see a hero of the civil rights movement speaking at the Republican National Convention in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Aug. 27.
But those who know Clarence Henderson of High Point weren’t surprised. Henderson isn’t one of the Greensboro Four because he wasn’t at the Woolworth’s lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, but he was there on Feb. 2, 1960 and Henderson is in one of the most famous photographs of the Sit-In movement, which was taken that day of four NC Agriculture & Technology State University students sitting at the lunch counter.
To give his speech, broadcast at the Republican National Convention, Henderson stood in front of a mural depicting that photograph on the wall of the Windsor Recreation Center on Gate City Boulevard.
Henderson talked about his experience going to the lunch counter not knowing if “I was going to come out in a vertical or prone position, in handcuffs or on a stretcher – or even in a body bag.”
He talked about how that simple act of ordering coffee at a lunch counter started a movement that abolished segregation and added, “That’s what an actual peaceful protest can accomplish.”
Henderson said that if it seemed strange to people for a black man who was active in the civil rights movement to be supporting a Republican it was because they didn’t know their history.
Henderson said, “It was the Republican Party that passed the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. It was the Republican Party that passed the 14th Amendment giving black men citizenship and it was the Republican Party that passed the 15th Amendment giving black men the right to vote.”
Henderson also took a jab at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
He said, “Joe Biden had the audacity to say if you don’t vote for him ‘you ain’t black.’ Well to that I say, if you do vote for Biden, you ain’t smart.”
Henderson talked about Trump. He said, “Donald Trump is not a politician. He’s a leader. Politicians are a dime-a-dozen. Leaders are priceless.”
And he talked about what Trump had done for the black community.
Henderson said, “The record funding Trump gave HBCU’s [historically black colleges and universities] is priceless too. So are the record number of jobs he created for the black community and the investment he drove into our neighborhoods with tax incentives in Opportunity Zones. And so are the lives he restored by passing criminal justice reform where 91 percent of the inmates released are black.”
In conclusion Henderson said, “Donald Trump is offering real and lasting change, an unprecedented opportunity to rise, a country that embraces the spirit of the civil rights movement of the ’60s, a place where people are judged by the content of their character, their talents and abilities, not by the color of their skin.”
I’m waiting for the social justice whiners to start the condemnation and name calling of a man I have met many times and have the utmost admiration for. The only race is sees is the human race.
Sellout
Good for him. He’s not a robot who votes for one particular party, he’s an independent thinker. His eyes are opened. He recognizes the lies of the Democratic Party.
Awesome commentary!
God Bless Clarence Henderson. Plain unvarnished truth is a rare commodity these days. I applaud Mr. Henderson for his comments and am in awe of his raw courage back in 1960 and now.
I was a junior high school student in Indiana when the Woolworth sit ins occurred. We were puzzled by the necessity of such actions for we were ahead of North Carolina in accepting African Americans into society. In fact, six years after the sit ins my home town high school celebrated as state champions in basketball with a team that was fully integrated.
The state of North Carolina and our country, are evolving constantly and such progress would be impossible without Clarence Henderson and so many other souls.
Great video! John Hammer get your facts correct, Clarence Henderson did not say:
Henderson also took a jab at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
He said, “Joe Biden had the audacity to say if you don’t vote for him ‘you ain’t black.’ Well to that I say, if you do vote for Biden, you ain’t smart.”
What he did say was, “ Joe Biden had the audacity to say if you don’t for him you ain’t black. Henderson said, “Well to that I say, if you do vote for Biden, You don’t know your History!”
This replay on words is why we can no longer look to ANY media source to give “US” the TRUTH.
Shame on you John Hammer!
I applaud Mr. Henderson for stating truths that most people elect to ignore because it does not fit their agenda. The pundits on Fox and CNN must be acting like the wicked witch when Dorothy doused her with water – their power is melting!!
He was so terrific in his speech at the rev.He certainly is not your typical African/American,he is a thinker on his feet.Why a corporation hasn’t locked on to him is a catastrophe.He needs to teach theses young radicals about what a US philosophy is all about.He also could teach these professional basketball players a thing or two.