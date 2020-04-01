Mayor Nancy Vaughan corrected an earlier statement about essential businesses at the Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 31.
At the end of City Council meetings, councilmembers are given an opportunity to say a few words. Most of the time councilmembers talk about events they have attended, thank people, announce upcoming events they will be attending and the like. This week, councilmembers spent a lot of time thanking first responders, healthcare workers and city staff for their work during the coronavirus crisis.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she had made a mistake in a television interview and wanted to correct it.
Vaughan said, “I did a TV interview yesterday and I said that gun stores were not covered – that they were not essential. I was wrong. I called the TV station and corrected that.”
She added, “For anyone who is listening, I made a mistake. It does happen and I own up to them when I make them and I did call the TV station. So gun shops are considered an essential service.”
If it is proof of anything, it is that some parts of the stay-at-home order, issued jointly by Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point, are confusing. Having Gov. Roy Cooper issue a statewide stay-at-home proclamation on Friday, March 27, added some confusion because this is a rare case where the state doesn’t take precedence over local government.
In the case of stay-at-home orders, in areas where the states is more restrictive it takes precedence and in areas where the Guilford County order is stricter it takes precedence.
The Guilford County order was also amended on Monday, March 30, to clarify some issues such as real estate sales, which were not considered essential under the first order. Under the second order, real estate is essential but there are restrictions including banning open houses and that buyers can only walk through a house after they have made an offer and before closing.
I will NOT comply with involuntary “testing” and “tracking” in regards to this virus…That is pure, unadulterated Communism. These local and state “experts” and “authorities” are going to be in for a rude awakening if they push even more stringent and restrictive policies when it comes to this population control..There is a reason why gun sales are up 100%, and ammunition sales are up 300% not just nationwide, but locally.
The folks in DC may be out of reach so to speak when it comes to trying to eliminate our rights under the Constitution – you local and state folks ARE NOT.
Why are they saying gun shops are essential ? In what way is this possible
let me break down for you. In the interests of safety and protection gun shops SHOULD BE OPEN. Just because you don’t like guns does not mean your interests supersedes mine or my right of the 2nd amendment.
Why are gun shops essential at this point ?
Please see first comment… People like him are reason they are “essential”. There is a conspiracy in everything don’t you know, BOO.
and people like you are the reason for people like him. You belittle his opinion to the point of making yourself part of the problem. Most thinking people can make their own decisions about what is safe or not, without some tinfoil hat theory
When people have no job or food they might start admiring your stuff/ your food. Perhaps keeping for yourself might require you to handle it yourself. Some of us here in the county don’t exactly have police and the sheriff is quite a distance away.
Can someone explain to me why vaping stores are still open? How are they essential?
Saw one open in High Point yesterday.