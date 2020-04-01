Mayor Nancy Vaughan corrected an earlier statement about essential businesses at the Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 31.

At the end of City Council meetings, councilmembers are given an opportunity to say a few words. Most of the time councilmembers talk about events they have attended, thank people, announce upcoming events they will be attending and the like. This week, councilmembers spent a lot of time thanking first responders, healthcare workers and city staff for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she had made a mistake in a television interview and wanted to correct it.

Vaughan said, “I did a TV interview yesterday and I said that gun stores were not covered – that they were not essential. I was wrong. I called the TV station and corrected that.”

She added, “For anyone who is listening, I made a mistake. It does happen and I own up to them when I make them and I did call the TV station. So gun shops are considered an essential service.”

If it is proof of anything, it is that some parts of the stay-at-home order, issued jointly by Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point, are confusing. Having Gov. Roy Cooper issue a statewide stay-at-home proclamation on Friday, March 27, added some confusion because this is a rare case where the state doesn’t take precedence over local government.

In the case of stay-at-home orders, in areas where the states is more restrictive it takes precedence and in areas where the Guilford County order is stricter it takes precedence.

The Guilford County order was also amended on Monday, March 30, to clarify some issues such as real estate sales, which were not considered essential under the first order. Under the second order, real estate is essential but there are restrictions including banning open houses and that buyers can only walk through a house after they have made an offer and before closing.