Just about every day there is an announcement from the City of Greensboro about closures, fee suspensions and changes in service being taken in response to the coronavirus.

It’s difficult for even city councilmembers to keep up with everything. City Manager David Parrish provided councilmembers with a list of actions taken as of Tuesday, March 31.

That list includes:

Issued a stay-at-home order in effect for Guilford County until April 16

Closed city hall to the public and reduced the building’s hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Closed all public libraries

Closed the Greensboro History Museum

Closed all indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, including recreation centers

Closed all regional parks, gardens and neighborhood playgrounds

Reduced hours of the city’s lakes to 10 a.m. to 3 pm, Monday through Friday

Closed the Greensboro Cultural Center

Consolidated Greensboro Police Department’s daily public operations to its police headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza. In addition, public fingerprinting and property and evidence pick-up has been suspended

Suspended water cut-offs for non-payment

Suspended travel for city employees outside of Guilford County

Cancelled all programs, events and facility rentals

Cancelled all events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Reduced GTA bus service to hourly routes to allow for increased cleaning of all buses, and made city buses and SCAT service free of charge, installed hand-sanitizing stations on all buses and implemented rear boarding requirement.

Consolidated payment collection sites to one location in city hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Encouraged payments to be made over the phone or online. Suspended the convenience fee for online payments.

Cancelled all city board and commission meetings through April 17

Assisted Guilford County Schools with feeding sites

Supporting local partners for sheltering people experiencing homelessness

Discontinued yard waste curbside collections and waived yard waste fees at the White Street Landfill

Also included on the list are the fee suspensions in addition to ones already listed include: