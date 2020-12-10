The USA Diving 2021 World Cup Trials have been postponed indefinitely according to an announcement made on Wednesday, Dec. 9 by USA Diving.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex was to host the USA Diving 2021 World Cup Trials from Tuesday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 20. It was to be another major national event for the GAC.

When it was announced in August that the USA Diving World Cup was coming to Greensboro in December, it was one of the first events scheduled since the COVID-19 pandemic cancellations started in March, and it was noted that this event was scheduled for 2020, not 2021. Most events at that time were being rescheduled to a date in 2021.

The World Cup Trials would have brought 150 of the nation’s best divers to the GAC, which also hosted the USA Diving World Cup Trials in 2012 and 2017. It would appear USA Diving really likes the GAC.

In the press release, USA Diving President Lee Michaud said, “This decision was not made lightly. But after receiving feedback from public health professionals, our athletes, coaches and other individuals, we felt it was in the best interests of our community’s health to refrain from traveling and coming together at this time.”

GAC manager Susann Braman said, “We look forward to continuing to work with USA Diving to schedule future dates when we can welcome a field of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro.

The announcement came a day after NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced that there would be a 10 p.m. curfew across the state beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

The curfew does not apply to collegiate or professional sporting events, but does apply to all other amateur sporting events and requires those events to end or pause at 10 p.m.