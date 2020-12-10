Between Monday morning, Dec. 7 and Monday afternoon, Guilford County government underwent a seismic shift.
That dramatic change in governance philosophy became crystal clear with the new Board of Commissioners’ very first non-procedural vote on Wednesday, Dec. 9 – and with the immediate reaction of former Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Jeff Phillips, who had some very harsh criticism for the new board.
Phillips said the move that implements fines and could force business closures for failing to obey Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders is a major overreaction that the previous board, which had a 5-to-4 Republican majority, would never have approved.
On Dec. 9, the new board voted along straight party lines to implement fines for businesses and even individuals that don’t obey mask-wearing and other statewide edicts from Cooper.
“They tried to get me to do it two weeks ago,” Phillips wrote in a text message just moments after the board approved the fines and penalties Wednesday night to be enforced against those who don’t comply with the Cooper’s executive orders in response to the pandemic. “Not a chance.”
“It’s a terrible public policy on so many levels and, frankly, it’s an un-American abuse of power,” the former chairman stated. “Sweeping punitive citations, fines, and potential business closure for non-compliance is ‘police state’ kind of action we’ve never seen in our lifetimes.”
He went on to stress that the board that was ruling Guilford County prior to Dec. 7, with himself and former Commissioner Hank Henning, would never have approved that kind of action.
“It’s no coincidence they waited until Hank and I were out of their way to make things official,” Phillips wrote. “It would have been dead on arrival before the 7th. It’s a sad and disturbing day in Guilford County. I wonder when our citizens are going to wake up and tell these folks enough is enough?”
I agree with the former Chairman, this is a complete bastardization of authority and an abuse of power.
It is such, on many levels… most of which,
is the measures taken have not worked. So, the new committee obviously feels (along with our not so bright Governor) that further stupid and unnecessary measures are needed!?
We were shutdown for 3 months (mistake), then forced to wear mask for nearly 6 months, now. Yet, we are having more cases than ever.
Bottom Line, the weakening of immune systems and continuing this process, has NOT worked!!
I’ve certainly had enough. I have copies of the original “order of the Gov.” and the update of Nov. 23. Those rules are bad enough. Why in the world would Guilford Co. issue more punitive rules causing much more harm and inconvenience to citizens and businesses? It should be pretty obvious to all; it’s about collecting fines. These are unlawful orders all the way around.
I have a legitimate exemption to wearing a mask. Businesses should abide by this, but they do not because they have been terrorized by the state and now local government into believing I am a biological threat and/or will not conform.
Why wonder when folks will wake up?
The choice was made at the ballot box. Let them grovel in it.
Well said Jeff Phillips!! You are 100% correct sir!
Governor Cooper should be told by the the Board of Commissioners to utilize State Resources and State Tax monies to enforce his Executive Orders.
The truth is the Governor has no power to enforce his own Executive Order or he would not be calling on compliant local Boards to do his dirty work for him.
Satan works through the political Left in order to accomplish his goals. God gave us freedom; Satan wants to control us, he wants power over us, doesn’t he? So even putting aside this pandemic, the Left always seeks more control, more power, and the Right always fights a defensive battle to retain our freedoms.
If you scoff, just consider this. If only in financial terms the Left sekks invariably to increase taxes, or rob us of the fruits of our labor. That is partial enslavement, isn’t it? Slaves had 95% of their labour confiscated – the Left wants to move us in that direction.
Also, we must not be allowed to enunciate senriments of which they disapprove.
EVERY LIBERAL IS A CLOSET FASCIST.
In reference to Phillips’s question at the end of the article: the people of Guilford will *not* say “enough is enough.” Those same people elected this dictatorial oligarchy and now we’re stuck with these power trippers.
Sorry, I’ve just never been a Jeff Phillips fan. Just comes off a bit arrogant to me, but that is just my perception. I have to agree with him all the way on this one.
This is a crock of manure, and legal or not, it cannot be ethical.
I agree with Mr. Phillips on ever level!!
What breaks my heart is this is just un American! The over reach is absurd!! Citizens, we must organize in some way and stand up for ourselves! The so called leaders in our state and city government need to hear from its citizens, of course in a peaceful way, letting them know these fines are too strong!! i see very, very few people not wearing masks!
Christopher and Bryan said everything. This IS what the majority voted for. This is a battle between good and evil. Those of us who know better have to continue to stand for truth.