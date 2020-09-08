President Donald J. Trump gave the crowd at the Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem what they came to hear, speaking over an hour at the outdoor event on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8.
Trump said during the speech that he was told the crowd numbered 15,000. Some mainstream media outlets are reporting the crowd at over 1,000, which of course is technically true.
Trump as usual didn’t hold back in his depiction of what the country would be like if his opponent Joe Biden, who he called “Sleepy Joe,” was elected or in his criticism of Gov. Roy Cooper for keeping North Carolina locked down.
Trump said, “If Biden wins, China wins.” He said that a Biden election would bring $4 trillion in new taxes and economic depression.
Trump said, “If Biden wins, the rioters, arsonists and anarchists win.”
He also said he couldn’t believe that he had to campaign so hard against an opponent who didn’t know where he was.
Trump took credit for the greatest economy ever – before the coronavirus shut the country down – but he said that the shutdown had to be done to save lives and that his actions had saved “millions of lives.” He also said that the current economic recovery was “not only a V but a super V” and was “far ahead of what I had planned,” noting that the stock market was hitting record highs.
Trump wasn’t shy about saying that it was time to open the economy back up and said that Cooper needed to let North Carolinians get back to work and to school. He asked people to vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
Trump also said that the restrictions would all go away on Nov. 4 because at this point they were purely political, and he noted that states with Republican governors had opened up and were doing much better than North Carolina.
The crowd that numbered much closer to 15,000 than to 1,000 clearly loved what they were hearing and interrupted frequently with applause and chants of “Four More Years,” “USA” and one that is not a standard at political events – “We Love You.”
Trump also talked about the great job that Sen. Thom Tillis, who is running for reelection against Democrat Cal Cunningham, was doing in the Senate and how much he needed Tillis back.
Congressmen Ted Budd, who is running for reelection, and Congressman Mark Walker, who isn’t, both got praise from Trump.
As usual at campaign events, Trump would read a little of his speech from the teleprompter and then go off on a ten minute ad lib before returning to read a few more lines, and as usual Trump seemed to be really enjoying himself.
Wait – the same Thom Tillis that is a part of a recent donor scandal? The same Tillis that tells people with preexisting conditions they are out of luck with health care?
Seems like a great story for this news outlet to cover
Some people don’t understand the principal, or how it works. In a simple example, a neighbor’s house is damaged by a fire. Many of his neighbors from all around band together and help rebuild the house – mostly at the cost of their time and expense.
Insurance is the same, many people contribute to a common fund. When one of these people suffer an insured loss, these same group’s money is used to restore the insured person. All an insurance company does is offer their terms, and prospects can voluntarily choose to join the group. They can also cancel at will.
This model does not work, if you allow people buy insurance for a loss they have already incurred, or an illness they already have, etc. etc., it is not insurance, it is a gift. If an insurance company gives money to anyone who buys in for this reason, they will be out of business PFQ.
Therefore, health care to people who do not buy in, or buy in after they get sick, do not have insurance. It is nothing more than another government freebie – on the taxpayer dole. To give free health care to everyone, including those, myself included, who have not taken care of themselves; is not possible.
I’ve paid for my health care all of my life. I have several health problems that are all my fault. My health care is not cheap, but I pay for it. So why do I, or should I, have to pay for someone else, too? You want to smoke, eat, or drink yourself to death? That’s your business, not mine.
Thom Tillis is not a “mean Republican”. He, along with most everyone else, knows the truth of it. The total GDP wouldn’t pay for all the stuff people vote for. ALL of our income taxed, would not pay for it. So how do Socialists pay for it? They can’t, and they know it. The only “free”money is what the government has sole license to print. Thing is, the paper is worthless. Prices are not zooming up right now, the purchasing power of the fiat paper (and digital paper) you have buys less, every day.
So, go ahead and vote yourself a free lunch. See what you get.
TRUMP IN 2020 ! Not even close, cannot vote for a shadow of a figure who LIVES IN A BASEMENT …
Have had enough of Thom Tillis & Roy Cooper — no way they should be returned to Office !
I hoped for the NC-06 Republican Candidate Lee Haywood to make an appearance, and to get some “praise.” Especially since NC-06 Republican Incumbent Mark Walker, (who courageously quit due to redistricting which everyone knew was coming), is the reason the seat is more vulnerable than otherwise to Clinton liberal Kathy Manning-D. She is that one having the NC-06 District purchased for her so she might vote as directed by the most Hon. Nancy Pelozi-D (who is to be named President in January sometime I hear.) I’m sure Manning expects to build even more personal wealth in the process. Lee Haywood must not even exist to Trump, but could have surely used the exposure to make the imbalanced contest more palatable for all conservatives in NC-06. Trump has truly become a Republican.