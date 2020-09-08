President Donald J. Trump will be making a campaign appearance at the Smith-Reynolds Airport at 3821 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

Those who want to attend are being advised to arrive no later than 4 p.m. and have to preregister for tickets at Trump Tickets. People with tickets will be allowed in on a first come first served basis, so having a ticket doesn’t mean that you will get in the door. In this area, Trump usually attracts large crowds that tend to arrive early.

North Carolina is considered a “Battleground State” in this election and this will be Trump’s third campaign appearance in the state in the past three weeks

In 2016, North Carolina was also considered a battleground state, but Trump won the state by about four points with almost 50 percent of the vote to about 46 percent for Hillary Clinton.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has not visited North Carolina since his nomination. Biden has been quoted as saying that he plans to visit the state, but no date has been set.

According to one of the latest polls, Biden is up by two points in North Carolina, but that is within the 4.9 percent margin of error for the poll.

Trump may have some prepared remarks for his visit to Winston-Salem, but at campaign events the president tends to ignore what has been written down after a few minutes and generally talks about what is on his mind. Trump also responds to questions or comments shouted out from the crowd, most of whom will have waited hours for the opportunity to see Trump in person.

In a press release, Trump Victory Spokesperson Gates McGavick said, “President Trump re-affirms his commitment to North Carolinians with every visit to the Tar Heel State, and this will be his third in three weeks. North Carolina’s voters expect candidates to make their case on-the-ground and in-person, a lesson that Joe Biden and his handlers will learn the hard way in 56 days.”