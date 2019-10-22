This is the week of the North Carolina A&T State University Homecoming, better known as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. And although events began on Monday, Oct. 21, the biggest and best days of the GHOE are yet to come.

As with lesser homecomings, the main events are Saturday, Oct. 26, with the homecoming parade beginning at 8 a.m.

Even the Greatest Homecoming on Earth can’t stand in the way of progress, and because the Downtown Greenway is currently under construction on Murrow Boulevard, the normal route of the homecoming parade has been shortened.

The parade will begin on Lindsay Street at the Murrow Boulevard intersection and will travel east on Lindsay to BB&T Stadium. However, the homecoming parade stage, sponsored by WNAA-FM, will be in its usual location at the intersection of Lindsay and Yanceyville streets.

For those who want to get warmed up for the parade, Aggie FanFest, presented by the City of Greensboro and WNAA-FM, begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium on Yanceyville Street and is open until 9 p.m.

Aggie FanFest is also open Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when there will be a Gospel Showcase featuring various gospel choirs and praise teams.

The Aggie Homecoming Football game in BB&T Stadium begins at 1 p.m. with NC A&T facing Howard University.

After the game, the Aggie Homecoming Concert presented by the Student Government Association and Student University Activities Board will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Gate City Boulevard. The concert features 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas plus a surprise special guest.

Also at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 6 p.m., will be the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show with a performance by the NC A&T Gospel Choir.

For a complete schedule of public events, go to https://www.ncat.edu/homecoming. Folks are on their own as far as private events go.