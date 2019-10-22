US Should Help Kurds And People Of Hong Kong

Dear Editor,

I think that it is a shame that the Trump administration has abandoned the Kurds to the Turks. The Kurds have been one of our country’s best allies when it comes to fighting the Islamic State. Now the Turks want to replace the Kurds in Syria with Arabs. Isn’t that ethnic cleansing? The U.S. government should help the Kurds. Of course they should also help the people of Hong Kong as well.

Chuck Mann,

Chemical Discharge Not Good News

Dear Editor,

Thanks for your coverage of the 1,4- dioxane toxin found in Greensboro wastewater. [Rhino, Oct. 16] It is part of the better monitoring of our water supply we so desperately need.

Yes, it’s good that the spike in this toxin was not found in our drinking water supply, but it flows right into others’ drinking water – Pittsboro, Lillington, Fayetteville, Wilmington. The toxin goes from Shamrock Environmental Corp. through T.Z. Osborne Water Reclamation Facility, and into the Haw River and Jordan Lake where many swim, fish and paddle and then on. None of that is good news.

Furthermore, no heads up was given to those drinking from the Haw or swimming in it. The spike was noted on Aug, 7 but not reported until Sept. 27.

This one spike is part of a much larger problem that stems from allowing chemicals’ use before we test for the damage they do. In 1,4-dixoane’s case, the EPA calls it ““likely to be carcinogenic to humans” by all routes of exposure.”

Anne Cassebaum

Pride Goeth Before Trump’s Fall

Dear Editor,

From Proverbs16:18: “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

And from Donald Trump, president of the United States: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey.”

Bob Kollar