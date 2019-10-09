The Greensboro Police Foundation is holding the inaugural fundraising event, The Blue Salute, Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Proximity Hotel.

The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, live music, a raffle and live auctions. Some of the items/experiences that will be auctioned include the opportunity to be police chief for a day (or at least follow the police chief around for the day), have Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott deliver doughnuts to your work place, or find out what it’s like to be a K-9 officer on the Crime Scene Investigation unit.

There will also be exhibits and demonstrations of cutting edge police technology and equipment.

Tickets for The Blue Salute are $125 and the title sponsor is the DeJoy Wos Family Foundation.

The Greensboro Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 with the mission of providing supplemental funding for innovative police programs, equipment and technology with the goal of making Greensboro a safer place to live, work and visit.

Along with technology and equipment, the Greensboro Police Foundation also offers support for the community engagement programs recently initiated by the Greensboro Police Department, such as neighborhood oriented policing and the office of community engagement.

The Police Foundation raised over $130,000 to purchase 125 body-worn cameras, helping Greensboro become the first major city in the country to equip its entire patrol force with body-worn cameras.

The Police Foundation is also responsible for providing the Police Department with arguably its most popular officer, Porter, a therapy dog.

Jennifer Jacobs, the Police Foundation’s executive director, explained that 84 percent of the Police Department’s budget goes toward salaries and benefits, which doesn’t leave a lot for additional needs.

She said, “We can fill the gap and help them become the exceptional police department they envision.”