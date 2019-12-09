The safest city in North Carolina is in the Piedmont Triad, but it isn’t Greensboro.
According to WalletHub, Winston-Salem is the safest city in North Carolina and ranks 21 in the country, with Raleigh close behind at 22.
Greensboro ranks 60 behind Durham, at 46, which is interesting when you consider that the Greensboro City Council decided to copy Durham’s effort to reduce violent crime and murders by spending $500,000 a year on a Cure Violence program run by City Councilmember Yvonne Johnson. Durham is the only city in North Carolina that currently has a Cure Violence program.
The Greensboro City Council chose not to investigate how Winston-Salem or Raleigh were making their cities safer, even though, according to WalletHub, both of those cities are considerably safer than Durham.
A community group suggested to the City Council that it implement a Cure Violence program in 2018. The City Council asked for help funding the program from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Then city councilmembers and county commissioners spent months meeting in secret, behind closed doors, in an attempt to come up with a plan to mutually fund Cure Violence.
Last summer, the Guilford County commissioners declined to fund Cure Violence in part because of the scanty information about the program provided to commissioners who were not party to the secret meetings.
In October, the Greensboro City Council voted to allocate $500,000 for the Cure Violence program and contract with One Step Further, the nonprofit run by Councilmember Johnson, to run the program. The contracts have reportedly now been signed.
But why did Greensboro decide to copy Durham when it could have copied Winston-Salem or Raleigh, which have a far better ratings as safe cities according to WalletHub, which considered a multitude of factors.
Councilmember Justin Outling repeatedly asked his fellow councilmembers to investigate other methods of reducing violent crime to ascertain if Cure Violence was the best and most cost effective program for Greensboro, but no such in-depth study was ever done.
Chicago, the home of Cure Violence, ranked 130 according to the WalletHub survey.
If you’d like to read more about the safest cities survey, the information can be found at: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-cities-in-america/41926/
Chicago was ground zero for the infiltration of the “Progressive Movement, the updated name for the Communist
Party. The worst of the worst of Democrats run that city into the ground. Chicago violence on a weekly basis is
legendary. Yet Greensboro and the Democrat thugs that control it now want us to fund and emulate their worthless
social programs. Secular Humanism and all its many social programs can never cure anything. The only way to
effectively transform the human soul is by a Jesus Christ working through someone who understand the deeper
things of God’s Kingdom and Satan’s kingdom to help some poor captive understand how the devil hijacked their
mind, their beliefs, and their actions. When you understand how the enemy works you can quickly set the captive
free. And that is precisely what 90% of the Democratic Party and half the Republicans do not want to allow. People
coming out of bondage hurts their bottom line.
Yes why did the city spend 500 thousand dollars on a program that doesn’t work. Sounds like a way to embezzle money to me
Where did the money exactly go? Cause Greensboro is getting worse by the day. This city is out of control and I’m willing to bet the money went in to the pockets of the ones who decided to “model Durham”.
Hey city council- the Murder rate continues to rise in Greensboro. Were is the cure for violence? All lives matter!
$500,000, contract signed, no results councilwoman Johnson leading the way? Not having to communicate with police but making it mandatory for police to report to your committee. What is wrong with this?
Money would of been better spent on reforming the “ gang unit”. Oh wait that is not politically correct per our city council. When a new chief who looks after his department and not worries more about his pension is allowed to do their job without city council interference then the murder rate will decline. Sad a few city council members are more interested in taking our money and not producing results. This is causing the loss of our citizens lives! Wake up council members, stop taking our money on proven useless programs.
What are they doing with the 500,000. Paying off the criminals.