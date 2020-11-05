Judicial races on the Guilford County ballot on Nov. 3 are consistently inconsistent.

In the Guilford County races, Democrats won every race on the ballot and they were all easy wins because there were no Republican candidates for county judicial races on the ballot.

In the statewide judicial races, Republicans are ahead in every race on the ballot. However, all of those results may not hold. The state will be counting the absentee ballots that arrive after Nov. 3 on Nov. 12 and it will be counting absentee ballots that arrive as late as Nov. 12.

Republican NC Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby is ahead in the race for chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court by an incredibly thin margin over Democrat Chief Justice of NC Supreme Court Cheri Beasley, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

According to the unofficial results announced Tuesday, Nov. 3, Newby is ahead with 2,670,773 votes for 50.04 percent to 2,667,031 votes for Beasley for 49.96 percent. That is a margin of 3,742 votes out of over 5.2 million votes cast.

Republican North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger Jr. is also ahead in a close race for NC supreme justice against fellow Democratic NC Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman.

On Nov. 3, Berger had 2,698,424 votes for 50.7 percent, ahead of Inman who had 2,624,144 for 49.3 percent. That’s a margin of 74,280, which seems like it would hold.

Republican Tamara Barringer with 51.2 percent of the vote defeated Democrat Associate Justice of the NC Supreme Court Mark Davis with 48.8 percent.

Republican District Court Judge April Wood with 51.8 percent of the vote defeated Tricia Shields with 48.2 percent.

Republican District Court Judge Fred Gore with 51.3 percent of the vote defeated Democrat Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage with 48.7 percent.

Republican NC Court of Appeals Judge Chris Dillon with 52 percent of the vote defeated Democrat Gray Styers with 48 percent.

Republican NC Superior Court Judge Jeff Carpenter with 51.6 percent of the vote defeated Democrat NC Court of Appeals Judge Reuben Young with 48.4 percent.

Republican District Court Judge Jefferson Griffin with 51.2 percent of the vote defeated Democrat NC Court of Appeals Judge Chris Brook with 48.8 percent.

If those results stand the North Carolina Supreme Court would go from having a 6-to-1 Democratic majority to a 4-3 Democratic majority.