Guilford County will have a new representative in Congress.

Democrat Kathy Manning won the North Carolina Sixth District congressional race with 62.3 percent of the vote to 37.7 percent for Republican Lee Haywood.

It’s difficult to keep up with the congressional districts in North Carolina since they are redrawn after every election.

Currently Guilford County is represented in Congress by Republican Sixth District Congressman Mark Walker and Republican 13th District Congressman Ted Budd.

However, under the 2020 redistricting, all of Guilford County is in the Sixth District, which also includes most of Winston-Salem in Forsyth County.

When that redistricting was finalized, Walker, who has represented the Sixth District since the late Sixth District Congressman Howard Coble retired in 2014, announced that he would not be running for reelection in 2020.

The 13th District where Budd won reelection to his third term with 68.3 percent of the vote over Democrat Scott Huffman with 31.7 percent no longer includes any of Guilford County.

So Guilford County will go from being represented in Congress by two Republicans to being represented by one Democrat.

In 2018, Budd defeated Manning in the 13th District race. Although Manning lost, she raised and spent millions, which made the race competitive and forced the Republicans to spend a lot more money than they had planned.

The fact that Walker chose not to run for reelection is a good indication of how heavily the current Sixth District leans Democrat. Walker is considered a likely Republican candidate for Sen. Richard Burr’s Senate seat. Burr has already announced he won’t run for reelection when his term expires in 2022.

Haywood ran a respectable and energetic race with the odds all stacked against him