Many of the traditional holiday events in Downtown Greensboro have been reimagined this year to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The Piedmont Winterfest at Southend, an outdoor ice skating rink, has moved south, which doesn’t sound quite right for an outdoor ice skating rink, but it hasn’t moved far. This year Piedmont Winterfest at Southend is at 123 Lewis St. in the parking lot between Southend Brewing and Fat Tuesday and is open every day until Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

Public skate times vary and it’s recommended that people go to the website at www.piedmontwinterfest.com/ and make reservations before sharpening their blades and heading out to the rink. The ice rink is open every day, but Tuesday is curling night at the ice rink, so if you just moved to the South from some place in the frozen north where curling is a way of life, you might want to drop in on any Tuesday evening to get your curling fix.

Skaters have their temperatures checked and are be asked the standard COVID-19 screening questions before taking the ice. Masks are required while on the site and there is a limit of 40 skaters allowed on the ice at one time. The safety protocols may be updated as needed if regulations and guidelines change.

Each session is one hour and 45 minutes allowing time between groups for cleaning. Regular admission is $12 per person regardless of age and is still $12 even if you bring your own skates. If you can’t make your scheduled time, don’t expect a refund.

Birthday party and large group reservations are not being accepted during the public skating sessions. However, it is possible to arrange a private ice reservation by contacting piedmontwinterfest@gmail.com.

Piedmont Winterfest at Southend is a public-private partnership organized by City of Grace Solutions LLC in partnership with Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and Greensboro Ice House.

Along with the ice rink there is an ice slide, a live webcam so you can watch yourself and others, and spectator seating for those who like to watch.